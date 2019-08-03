Crime

Prosecutor to discuss charges in Friday night shooting death of woman in downtown KC

Shooting at 18th and Main in downtown Kansas City

Capt. Tim Hernandez, a Kansas City police spokesman, said a woman was shot and killed after 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2, 2019 in the area of 18th and Main streets in the Crossroads. By
Update: Jackson County prosecutors announced an 18-year-old is facing charges in the shooting of Erin Langhofer. That story is posted here.

The Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office has announced a news conference to be held at 3 p.m. Saturday about criminal charges after a 25-year-old woman was shot and killed late Friday night during an arts event in downtown Kansas City.

Erin E. Langhofer was shot after a fight broke out around 10 p.m. near the intersection of 18th and Main streets, as crowds milled around from First Friday events in the Crossroads Arts District.

Langhofer appeared to have been an innocent bystander, police said.

