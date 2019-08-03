Crime
Prosecutor to discuss charges in Friday night shooting death of woman in downtown KC
Shooting at 18th and Main in downtown Kansas City
Update: Jackson County prosecutors announced an 18-year-old is facing charges in the shooting of Erin Langhofer. That story is posted here.
The Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office has announced a news conference to be held at 3 p.m. Saturday about criminal charges after a 25-year-old woman was shot and killed late Friday night during an arts event in downtown Kansas City.
Erin E. Langhofer was shot after a fight broke out around 10 p.m. near the intersection of 18th and Main streets, as crowds milled around from First Friday events in the Crossroads Arts District.
Langhofer appeared to have been an innocent bystander, police said.
Comments