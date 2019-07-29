19-year-old identified as homicide victim in weekend of gun violence in KCK

Shootings in KCK leave one dead, two injured Several incidents of gun violence were reported in Kansas City, Kansas, Saturday night and early Sunday morning. One person was killed, two people were injured, and two homes were reportedly shot at, according to police. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Several incidents of gun violence were reported in Kansas City, Kansas, Saturday night and early Sunday morning. One person was killed, two people were injured, and two homes were reportedly shot at, according to police.

Police on Monday identified 19-year-old Adam Williams as the person found fatally shot during a rash of weekend gun violence in Kansas City, Kansas.

Officers responding to reports of a shooting about 2:15 a.m. Sunday found Williams’ body inside a vehicle in the 1900 block of North Allis Street. Williams, a Kansas City, Kansas, resident, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police continue to investigate the homicide and asked anyone with information to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

No suspect information was released by police.

The homicide was one of multiple shootings in the city that also injured two people and damaged two occupied homes, according to the Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department.

About 11:20 p.m. Saturday, police responded to a double shooting in the 4900 block of Dixie Court, where officers found two people injured. One victim remained in the hospital Monday and was reported to be in stable condition.

Police did not release details of the shooting. However, witnesses said two men had gotten into an argument about noise and exchanged gunfire.

A “person of interest” was in custody.

Police also were investigating two separate reports of gunfire hitting occupied homes. No one was injured in either incident.