One person is dead, two others injured in overnight shootings in Kansas City, Kansas

One person died and two others were injured in a violent night involving two separate shootings in Kansas City, Kansas, police said.

The fatal shooting occurred about 2:30 a.m. Sunday in the 1900 block of North Allis Street.

Officers responding to reports of a shooting found the body of a male victim inside a vehicle, police said. Kansas City, Kansas, Fire Department personnel pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

A few hours earlier, police had responded to a double shooting in the 4900 block of Dixie Court. Arriving officers found two people who had been injured in a shooting shortly before midnight. One victim, whose condition was not available, remained at a hospital Sunday.

Police released no suspect information in either of the shootings. No further details were available.

Anyone with information about either shooting is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).