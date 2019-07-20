Shawnee man charged with raping, murdering Kansas City woman

Kansas City Crime Stoppers most wanted fugitives Kansas City Crime Stoppers most wanted fugitives updated video updated July 10, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kansas City Crime Stoppers most wanted fugitives updated video updated July 10, 2019.

A Shawnee man was charged Saturday in the rape and murder of a woman who died Tuesday from injuries believed to be connected to a domestic violence incident.

Felipe Chavez Jr., 28, is charged with premeditated first degree murder, rape and aggravated criminal sodomy.

The victim was identified in court documents as Lucia Frayre, 30, of Kansas City.

The charges stem from an incident that occurred on July 13.

Shawnee police were called to AdventHealth Shawnee Mission Medical Center for a suspected domestic battery.

Frayre, who was unconscious and receiving medical treatment when officers arrived, died from her injuries Tuesday.

Chavez is scheduled to appear in court at 1:30 p.m. Monday. He is being held for $1 million bond.

The killing was being investigated as Shawnee’s first homicide this year, according to data kept by The Star. By this time last year the city recorded one homicide in a year that ended with two.