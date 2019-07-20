One injured, one in custody after overnight stabbing in Olathe

Kansas City Crime Stoppers most wanted fugitives Kansas City Crime Stoppers most wanted fugitives updated video updated July 10, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kansas City Crime Stoppers most wanted fugitives updated video updated July 10, 2019.

A stabbing in Olathe early Saturday morning sent one man to the hospital with life threatening injuries, police said.

The man was in stable condition as of 9:20 a.m., police said.

Officers were called to the 500 block of North Parker Terrace shortly after 1 a.m. Saturday because of an armed disturbance.

When they arrived police found a 37-year-old man who had been stabbed. He was brought to the hospital.

Officers arrested a 38-year-old woman that the victim knows.

Police are still investigating the stabbing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Olathe Police Department at 913-971-6950 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.