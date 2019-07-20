Crime
One injured, one in custody after overnight stabbing in Olathe
A stabbing in Olathe early Saturday morning sent one man to the hospital with life threatening injuries, police said.
The man was in stable condition as of 9:20 a.m., police said.
Officers were called to the 500 block of North Parker Terrace shortly after 1 a.m. Saturday because of an armed disturbance.
When they arrived police found a 37-year-old man who had been stabbed. He was brought to the hospital.
Officers arrested a 38-year-old woman that the victim knows.
Police are still investigating the stabbing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Olathe Police Department at 913-971-6950 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.
