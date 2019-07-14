Double shooting Sunday in KCK leaves 2 teenagers injured; no suspects

New crime fighting plan for KC includes raising reward for tips to $25,000 Kansas City law enforcement officials announced renewed efforts to tackle gun-related violence and homicides. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kansas City law enforcement officials announced renewed efforts to tackle gun-related violence and homicides.

Two juveniles were injured in a shooting Sunday night in Kansas City, Kansas, according to police.

Officers were notified of the shooting at 7:20 p.m. A possible crime scene was located at North 71st Street and Haskell Ave.

The victims, both 17, were privately transported to an area hospital. One was taken into surgery while the other had non-life threatening injuries, according to the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department.

Police said detectives had no suspect information as of 9:45 p.m.

Other shootings Sunday in the Kansas City metro area left one dead and three injured.

Two people were taken to a hospital after they were shot shortly after 4 a.m. near East 33rd Street and Norton Avenue in Kansas City. Both had life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Hours later, two men were shot about 12:40 p.m. near Interstate 70 and U.S. 40 highway in Independence.

One of the men has since died. His death is being investigated as a homicide, police said.