Double shooting in Kansas City Sunday leaves two injured; no suspects

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do
Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.
By
×
Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.
By
Two people shot early Sunday in Kansas City were taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to police.
The shooting was reported shortly after 4 a.m. near East 33rd Street and Norton Avenue.
Police responding to a shooting found two victims with gunshot wounds. One had been shot in the chest. Another had been shot in the upper leg.
The first victim said he and the other victim were walking into the front door of a home there when they were shot.
Both victims were taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police had no description of a suspect.
Related stories from Kansas City Star
July 12, 2019 09:30 PM
July 12, 2019 05:53 PM
July 13, 2019 05:00 AM
July 14, 2019 05:00 AM
Ian Cummings is the breaking news editor for The Kansas City Star, where he started as a reporter in 2015. He is a Kansas City native who graduated from the University of Kansas in 2012.
Katie Bernard covers Kansas crime, cops and courts for the Kansas City Star. She joined the Star in May of 2019. Katie studied journalism and political science at the University of Kansas.
Comments