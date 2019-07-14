Double shooting in Kansas City Sunday leaves two injured; no suspects

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

Two people shot early Sunday in Kansas City were taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to police.

The shooting was reported shortly after 4 a.m. near East 33rd Street and Norton Avenue.

Police responding to a shooting found two victims with gunshot wounds. One had been shot in the chest. Another had been shot in the upper leg.

The first victim said he and the other victim were walking into the front door of a home there when they were shot.

Both victims were taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police had no description of a suspect.