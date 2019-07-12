Woman mistakenly reported dead by police in KCK market shooting has died

Family and friends hold vigil for two shot in KCK market A vigil for two people shot Wednesday inside Edwards Original Corner Market & Deli in Kansas City, Kansas, was held Thursday outside the store. Dennis Edwards, store owner, was fatally shot and a woman was in critical condition. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A vigil for two people shot Wednesday inside Edwards Original Corner Market & Deli in Kansas City, Kansas, was held Thursday outside the store. Dennis Edwards, store owner, was fatally shot and a woman was in critical condition.

A woman reported dead by Kansas City, Kansas, police on Wednesday after a shooting at a local market, then later said to be alive, has died.

Police on Friday said the woman, identified as Lachell Day, 42, of Kansas City, Kansas, has died from her injuries.

On Wednesday, officers responded to 81 North Mill Street on a report of a shooting. A man was taken into custody after a two-hour standoff.

The police department initially said two people were located dead in the market.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Then, on Thursday, police said the woman had been found with a slight pulse and taken to a hospital where she was in very critical condition and unresponsive.

It’s unclear why she was initially reported as deceased.

Dennis Edwards, the well-known owner of the market where the shooting occurred, was identified as the other victim.

A vigil was held Thursday night for the two victims.

Family, friends and neighbors gathered near the corner shop, hanging signs in remembrance of Edwards and laying flowers and candles near the steps to the entrance.

The market, a neighborhood landmark for residents who lived in the area, will close permanently.

Police said the incident was related to a domestic disturbance between the suspect and Day. Charges have not yet been filed against the suspect.

Day’s uncle, Nave Ellis, said Thursday near the scene, that his niece and the suspect had been dating for about four months.

“She was a nice, giving person,” he said.