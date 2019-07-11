KCK police: Second market shooting victim, previously reported dead, is still alive

David Edwards talks about his brother, who was slain at the business he ran in KCK David Edwards said his brother Dennis, owner of Edwards Original Corner Market & Deli, was killed in a shooting Wednesday. A second victim has not yet been identified. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK David Edwards said his brother Dennis, owner of Edwards Original Corner Market & Deli, was killed in a shooting Wednesday. A second victim has not yet been identified.

A woman whom Kansas City, Kansas, police said was killed in a double shooting at a local market Wednesday is still alive, but remains in critical condition.

Police said Thursday the woman was alive a day after she was found shot alongside Dennis Edwards, owner of Edwards Original Corner Market & Deli, who was killed in the shooting.

Police responded about 3 p.m. Wednesday to the market at 81 North Mill Street and reported that they observed a deceased female inside the store.

A man pointed a gun at officers who fired at him, striking him at least once.

Officers withdrew from the market and began negotiating with the man. He was taken into custody about two hours later.

Police originally said two victims were found dead from gunshot wounds in the market. The incident was related to a domestic disturbance between the suspect and the female victim, police said.

However on Thursday, Kansas City, Kansas, police said when emergency medical services entered the market, they discovered the woman had a slight pulse. She remained in very critical condition and was unresponsive Thursday, police said.

The other victim was identified by family members as Edwards, the owner of Edwards Original Corner Market & Deli.

Edwards was mourned by family members who said the store would be closed because of his death.

On Thursday afternoon, Ellis Nave arrived at the market to offer his condolences to Edwards’ family. He identified his niece, Lachelle Day, as the second shooting victim.

Nave said Day was listed in critical condition at a hospital and had not yet been pronounced dead. He said he was heading that way when he stopped by the market Thursday afternoon.

Nave hugged Edwards’ brother, David, in front of the market. He repeatedly told the victim’s brother: “I’m so sorry.”

The shooter had been dating Day for about four months, Nave said. He was unsure why the man allegedly carried out the shooting.

Nave spoke about his niece in the past tense. He said she lived down the street from the market and was picking up an order for a cheeseburger when she was shot.

“She was a nice, giving person,” he said of his niece. “She was a working person.”

It’s unclear why the Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department initially reported the woman had died.

A vigil for two victims is planned for 7:30 p.m. Thursday.