KCK market killings were related to domestic disturbance; vigil planned for victims

David Edwards talks about his brother, who was slain at the business he ran in KCK David Edwards said his brother Dennis, owner of Edwards Original Corner Market & Deli, was killed in a shooting Wednesday. A second victim has not yet been identified. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK David Edwards said his brother Dennis, owner of Edwards Original Corner Market & Deli, was killed in a shooting Wednesday. A second victim has not yet been identified.

A vigil for two people who were killed at a local market in Kansas City, Kansas, will be held Thursday evening as families and neighbors of the victims mourn.

On Wednesday Dennis Edwards, the owner of Edwards Original Corner Market & Deli, where the shooting occurred, and a woman were killed.

A man who exchanged gunfire with police and barricaded himself in the market was eventually taken into custody. He was shot at least once by a police officer, the only officer who fired, and was in stable condition Thursday morning, said Officer Jonathon Westbrook, a spokesman for the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department.

The incident was related to a domestic disturbance between the suspect and the female victim, Westbrook said. Investigators were still trying to determine what exactly occurred.

Edwards’ parents opened the market at 81 North Mill Street in 1959. The business closed in 1986, but Edwards reopened it about a decade ago.

Edwards was known for his kindness, keeping the neighborhood fed and making deliveries in the area.

“There was not a kid who left here hungry,” said his niece Christina Smith.

Kevin Helliker said he had known Edwards since they were kids.

“He was the most consistently upbeat person I’ve ever known,” Helliker said. He described the store as a beacon for residents in the Strawberry Hill neighborhood.

It was a gathering spot where people had access to groceries and knew the owner by name — a rarity in today’s world, Helliker said.

The business is currently closed and plans are being made to donate the market’s food to a local organization that supports homeless people.