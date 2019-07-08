Man acquitted in one killing, convicted in the other after double shooting in East KC

Pastor Branden Mims speaks to mourners at vigil for Daryl Singleton Branden Mims, pastor of the Greater Metropolitan Church of Christ and member of the Ad Hoc Group Against Crime speaks at a vigil Thursday evening for Daryl Singleton, who died Dec. 7 in a shooting outside the liquor and grocery store where the sch Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Branden Mims, pastor of the Greater Metropolitan Church of Christ and member of the Ad Hoc Group Against Crime speaks at a vigil Thursday evening for Daryl Singleton, who died Dec. 7 in a shooting outside the liquor and grocery store where the sch

A Kansas City man was acquitted on charges of killing his father but convicted of killing a store employee in a 2017 double shooting, according to Jackson County prosecutors.

Reginald Jones Jr. was convicted of second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the killing of Daryl A. Singleton, 57.

Singleton was found shot and killed along with Jones’ father, Reginald E. Jones Sr., 36, on the evening of Dec. 7, 2017 outside of LP’s Grocery and Liquor at 4502 E. 24th St.

Prosecutors said the father and son had argued before the shooting. Jurors on Wednesday found Jones not guilty on the charges in his father’s killing.

According to court records, a witness overheard the elder Jones arguing with his son on his cellphone prior to the shooting.

The younger Jones later showed up at the store and his father went outside to talk with him, a witness said.

Surveillance camera footage captured the elder Jones standing outside the store alongside Singleton, an employee at the store, who was leaning against an ice cooler smoking a cigarette.

Three other men who did not appear to be part of the incident stood on the sidewalk nearby. The younger Jones pulled a gun and shot his father, prosecutors alleged. He then pointed the gun at Singleton and shot him.

The other three men ran away. Jones got into an orange Mitsubishi Eclipse and drove away.

Jones later turned himself in to police.

Singleton worked as a cook at Phillis Wheatley Elementary School and had previously been a mechanic for the United States Navy. In 2003, Singleton reportedly saved a bus full of people in Kansas City.

Following the verdict, jurors recommended that Jones be sentenced to up to 33 years in prison, including 20 years on the second-degree murder conviction and 13 years for the armed criminal action charge.

A sentencing date has not been set.