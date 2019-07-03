Witness in Northland dismemberment case found dead of ‘foul play’ at Claycomo home

KCPD sergeant talks about homicide scene Kansas City Police Department Sergeant Richard Sharp spoke Tuesday outside the Clay County Prosecutor's Office. Officials talked about the charges against Colton Stock. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kansas City Police Department Sergeant Richard Sharp spoke Tuesday outside the Clay County Prosecutor's Office. Officials talked about the charges against Colton Stock.

A man found dead inside a Claycomo home Tuesday was a witness in the case of a man whose body was dismembered with an electric saw in May, according to the Clay County Prosecutor’s Office.

Floyd Wood, 56, was found Monday night at the home near U.S. 69 and Park Street. Police were summoned to the house about 9 p.m. to investigate a man who was unresponsive. Emergency crews arrived a short time later and determined the man was dead.

Claycomo police said Wood was a victim of foul play but have not formally declared his death a homicide. Police officials declined to provide details about what happened or information about Wood’s injuries. Police have not publicly identified Wood as the victim.

Wood was a witness in a homicide case after he was assaulted on May 5 at a nearby home in the 5600 block of North Poe Street, where a man had been killed.

The torso of Matthew Caulkins was found the basement of the Poe Street house, where a fire had been set. Police discovered what they called a “disturbing scene” after responding to reports of gunfire, according to court records.

Caulkins’ head, arms and legs were missing, police said.

Investigators said they think Caulkins was shot and killed sometime between May 3 and May 5. His body was found under a tarp. DNA found on the trigger and grip of a revolver at the home allegedly belonged to Caulkins. A bullet removed from Caulkins’ body matched a round fired by the gun at the police department’s crime lab, prosecutors alleged.

Prosecutors later charged Colton Stock with first-degree murder, abandoning a corpse, armed criminal action and tampering with physical evidence in the slaying.

Stock also was charged with assaulting Wood.

Stock was scheduled to appear in Clay County court on Tuesday, according to court records. He has been in custody at the Clay County jail since his arrest.

Police said Stock and Caulkins knew each other and had a “drug relationship.”

According to court records, Wood told police that the day before police found Calkins’ remains, Stock told him he was looking for Calkins so he could “have a little talk and scare him a little bit,” according to charging documents.

Calkins was with Stock when Wood last saw him alive, he said.

The next day, May 5, Stock asked Wood to look at a motorcycle in the basement, Wood later told police, according to court documents.

Wood went into the basement with Stock and said he could try to fix the motorcycle but needed to get his tools. After he went upstairs, Stock allegedly grabbed him in a choke hold and struck him in the face.

Wood almost passed out and thought he was going to die, he later said, but managed to get out of the house. As Wood ran, he heard a single gunshot, he told police.

Stock was arrested later that day.