After rewards were increased, tip leads to arrest in slaying of Kansas City man

Troy Robertson stood at the corner at 35th Street and Prospect Avenue in Kansas City Monday morning holding a sign in an attempt to reduce crime and bring peace to his community. A man was killed earlier in the day just a block away.

Tips have helped police identify and arrest a person of interest in the shooting death of a 59-year-old Kansas City man, police said Wednesday.

Police said they hope to have charges filed soon in the homicide of Reginald L. Rembert, who was found lying on the sidewalk near 35th Street and Montgall Avenue. Police had responded to the area shortly before 6 a.m. Monday after receiving calls about the sound of shots being fired.

Later in the day, police released a photo of a person of interest and asked for help identifying the person.

Police said it was information delivered to the TIPS Hotline that helped them identify the person and make an arrest.

Late last month, Kansas City police announced a new crime-fighting effort that targets violent criminals.

As part of the announcement, the Kansas City Metropolitan Crime Commission announced an increase in the reward offered for tips in Kansas City homicides, from $10,000 to $25,000.

Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers, the group that runs the TIPS Hotline (816-474-TIPS), will also pay up to a $1,000 reward for tips leading to an arrest of anyone using a firearm illegally. That includes buying, selling, and felons who are found in possession of a firearm.