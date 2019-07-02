Olathe teen found dead in KCK semi was last seen with ‘known aquaintance’: police

Body of missing Olathe teen found in KCK semi-truck The body of missing Olathe 17-year-old Jasmine Mills, who has been missing since Thursday, was found on Saturday, June 29, 2019 in Kansas City, Kansas. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The body of missing Olathe 17-year-old Jasmine Mills, who has been missing since Thursday, was found on Saturday, June 29, 2019 in Kansas City, Kansas.

Olathe police investigating the death of a missing teenage girl have released preliminary findings from an autopsy conducted this week and are sharing more details about the last time she was seen alive.

Jasmine Mills, 17, was reported missing out of Olathe on June 27 and was found dead June 29 in Kansas City, Kansas. Her death was labeled “suspicious” by police.

Since then, the cause and manner of the teen’s death still have not been determined.

On Tuesday, Olathe police said in a news release that no injuries were found on Mills’ body during an autopsy and that final results of the autopsy were still pending for analysis.

In the same statement, police also said Mills’ “last known whereabouts” was in the area of the 100 block of South Parker Street in Olathe around 4 a.m. June 27. Mills was with an acquaintance at the time, police said.

Then, on the morning of June 29, police said Mills was found in the passenger compartment of a semi-tractor trailer in Kansas City, Kansas. The semi reportedly belonged to the “known acquaintance,” police said.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Olathe Police Department at 913-971-6950 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.