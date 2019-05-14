Man’s head, arms and legs still missing in ‘disturbing’ Northland killing: KCPD

DNA pivotal in leading police to charge man Northland killing Daniel White, the prosecuting attorney for Clay County, announced Tuesday afternoon that Colton Stock of Kansas City has been charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of Matthew Calkins. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Daniel White, the prosecuting attorney for Clay County, announced Tuesday afternoon that Colton Stock of Kansas City has been charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of Matthew Calkins.

Hours after Colton Stock of Kansas City, North, was accused of shooting a man and then using an electric saw to dismember his body, police and prosecutors described the “disturbing” scene detectives encountered in Stock’s basement.

The details came more than a week after police on May 5 responded to a report of gunfire at a home in the 5600 block of North Poe Street and discovered a fire in the basement.

Firefighters extinguishing the flames found the torso of Matthew Calkins, a Johnson County man who was a 2002 graduate of the Kansas School for the Deaf. Prosecutors said Calkins was shot and killed sometime between May 3 and May 5.

On Tuesday Clay County prosecutors charged Stock, 30, after detectives found his DNA on the trigger and grip of a revolver found at the home. A bullet removed from Calkins’ body, which was found under a tarp, matched a round fired by the gun at the police department’s crime lab.

In addition to first-degree murder, Stock is charged with armed criminal action, abandonment of a corpse and tampering with physical evidence.

Detectives have still not found Calkins’ head, arms and legs.

“As far as right now, we do not know where they are at or where the suspect put them,” said Kansas City police Sgt. Richard Sharp.

Stock also destroyed carpet by burning it, prosecutors said.

“This is a very rare case,” Sharp said. “It’s a pretty disturbing scene.”

Sharp said Stock and Calkins knew each other and had a “drug relationship.”

There were discrepancies in the story, Sharp said, but Calkins purportedly took something from Stock.

A man named Floyd Wood told police that, the day before police found Calkins’ remains, Stock told him he was looking for Calkins so he could “have a little talk and scare him a little bit,” according to charging documents.

Calkins was with Stock when Wood last saw him alive, he said.

The next day, May 5, Stock asked Wood to look at a motorcycle in the basement, Wood later told police, according to court documents.

Wood went into the basement with Stock and said he could try to fix the motorcycle but needed to get his tools. After he went upstairs, Stock allegedly grabbed him in a choke hold and struck him in the face.

Wood almost passed out and thought he was going to die, he told officers. But Wood managed to get out of the house and as he ran, he heard a single gunshot.

Stock was taken into custody that day. In the incident involving Floyd Wood, Stock is charged with assault, unlawful use of a weapon and armed criminal action.

“I was in a fight for my life,” Stock uttered to officers, according to charging documents in the assault of Floyd Wood. “He had a gun. I took it from him and shot at him.”

As Stock sat at police headquarters, detectives noticed he wore blue jeans that appeared to have blood on one leg. That blood matched the victim’s blood profile, according to court records.

Melted blue plastic that appeared to be consistent with the tarp material could be seen on his right shoe, police said. Stock had small cuts on his hands and forearms, court records show.

Executing a search warrant, detectives found next to the human remains a partially burned storage container that contained a reciprocating saw with apparent blood, hair fibers and flesh on the blade, according to a probable cause statement.

Stock was seen on surveillance footage May 4 purchasing the saw at a Home Depot with a woman, court records show. She later told police she thought the tool was for remodeling.

Police also found a bottle of bleach, lighter fluid and mops, according to court records. In a black Honda Accord outside, detectives found two cellphones and spent .38 caliber shell casings in a bag.

A preliminary autopsy showed Calkins was shot twice, ruling his cause of death a gunshot wound to the back.

Stock is being held at the Clay County jail with bond set at $1 million cash only. He did not yet have an attorney listed in either his murder or assault case who could be reached for comment.