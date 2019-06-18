Crime

Man turns himself in, suspected of fleeing crash that killed man sitting at bus stop

Crews repair bus stop after fatal hit and run

Crews work to repair a Troost MAX bus stop near 67th and Troost Ave., where a man was killed on Tuesday, June 11, 2019, while sitting on a bench inside the shelter. By
A driver suspected of crashing into a Kansas City bus stop last week, killing a 59-year-old man sitting on a bench, has turned himself in, according to police.

Charges were expected to be filed soon against Nicholas S. Hammond, police said. He had been sought for at least five days in the June 11 crash that killed Mark D. Hovey at the RideKC Troost Max bus shelter near East 67th Street and Troost Avenue.

A Chevrolet Impala heading south on Troost careened off the road about 11:35 p.m. and hit the bus shelter where Hovey was sitting. The driver of the Impala ran away, police said.

Hovey was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Luke Nozicka

Luke Nozicka covers local crime and federal courts for The Kansas City Star. Before joining The Star, he covered breaking news and courts for The Des Moines Register.

