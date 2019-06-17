Woman who lost leg to hit-and-run driver is daughter of KC anti-violence activist

Trailer: ‘Uncommon Allies,’ a film about KC’s Rosilyn Temple of Mothers in Charge KC filmmaker Jon Brickman created the documentary "Uncommon Allies," about activist Rosilyn Temple of Mothers in Charge and the KC police. It will be shown at Kansas International Film Festival. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK KC filmmaker Jon Brickman created the documentary "Uncommon Allies," about activist Rosilyn Temple of Mothers in Charge and the KC police. It will be shown at Kansas International Film Festival.

A woman who lost a leg after being smashed against a brick wall by a hit-and-run driver Sunday morning is the daughter of a Kansas City anti-violence activist.

LaShanda Temple, 36, was hit by a vehicle while getting into her car after leaving a party near East 31st Street and Benton Boulevard.

She is the daughter of Rosilyn Temple, who leads Kansas City’s chapter of Mothers in Charge.

Rosilyn woke up from a phone call from her daughter-in-law about 4 a.m. Sunday telling her LaShanda was hurt.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

It reminded Rosilyn of the shooting that killed her son, Antonio “Pee Wee” Thompson, in 2011.

“My first thought was that she’s been murdered,” Rosilyn said. “I started screaming, thinking she was gone.”

Rosilyn learned that LaShanda was hit by a vehicle that had been heading westbound on 31st, lost control, crossed the centerline and crushed her against a wall, severely injuring her legs.

Rosilyn heard from witnesses what happened: Passengers in the vehicle that hit LaShanda stepped out of the car to ask if she was OK. Then, they got back in the car and drove off.

Doctors told Rosilyn they had to amputate one of LaShanda’s legs early Sunday morning. LaShanda had to undergo another surgery to place a rod in her leg on Monday afternoon.

LaShanda told her friends she wanted to dance one last time before they left the party. Now Rosilyn doesn’t know if her daughter will get to dance again.

As of Monday afternoon, Temple was looking for answers. She had something to say to the people who were responsible for what happened to her daughter.

“Turn yourself in,” Rosilyn said. “Do the right thing.”

Police are investigating the hit-and-run. Anyone with information can call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.