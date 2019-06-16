Hit-and-run driver seriously injures woman getting into parked car in Kansas City

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

Police were looking for the driver who struck a woman getting into a parked car, seriously injuring her, early Sunday.

The crash occurred shortly after 4 a.m. near 31st Street and Benton Boulevard.

The woman was getting into her vehicle, which was parked on the south side of 31st just east of Benton, when a westbound vehicle lost control, according to the Kansas City Police Department.

The car careened across the center line, hitting the woman and the left side of her vehicle. The driver then backed up and fled north on Benton away from the crash. The woman was taken to a hospital with severe leg injuries, police said.

There are two lanes of traffic in each direction on 31st Street where there crash occurred.

Police did not release suspect information or a description of the vehicle involved in the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).