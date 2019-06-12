Crime
Man killed in hit-and-run crash while sitting on bus stop bench in Kansas City
Crews repair bus stop after fatal hit and run
Police are searching for a driver of a car that crashed into a RideKC Troost Max bus stop killing a man who was sitting on a bench inside the bus shelter late Tuesday, police said.
The crash occurred about 11:35 p.m. Tuesday at the bus shelter near 67th and Troost Avenue, police said.
The driver was headed south on Troost in a dark gray Chevrolet Impala when the car careened off the road to the right and struck the bus shelter where the man was sitting, police said. The car struck the man.
The driver ran east from the crash. The victim was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Police did not release any description of the driver.
Anyone with information about the fatal crash is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).
