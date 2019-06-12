Man killed in hit-and-run crash while sitting on bus stop bench in Kansas City

Crews repair bus stop after fatal hit and run Crews work to repair a Troost MAX bus stop near 67th and Troost Ave., where a man was killed on Tuesday, June 11, 2019, while sitting on a bench inside the shelter. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Crews work to repair a Troost MAX bus stop near 67th and Troost Ave., where a man was killed on Tuesday, June 11, 2019, while sitting on a bench inside the shelter.

Police are searching for a driver of a car that crashed into a RideKC Troost Max bus stop killing a man who was sitting on a bench inside the bus shelter late Tuesday, police said.

The crash occurred about 11:35 p.m. Tuesday at the bus shelter near 67th and Troost Avenue, police said.

The driver was headed south on Troost in a dark gray Chevrolet Impala when the car careened off the road to the right and struck the bus shelter where the man was sitting, police said. The car struck the man.

The driver ran east from the crash. The victim was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police did not release any description of the driver.

Anyone with information about the fatal crash is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).