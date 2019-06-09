Police identify man shot to death outside apartment complex in KC’s Northeast area

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

Police identified the man found fatally shot outside an apartment complex in Kansas City’s Northeast area Saturday night as 28-year-old Sade Abdi.

Officers responded to numerous calls about 9:20 p.m. Saturday reporting the sound of gun fire and found Abdi laying on the ground outside a vehicle that had it’s drivers side door open. The vehicle was parked near the entrance of an apartment complex in the 2100 block of Lexington Avenue.

Someone had shot Abdi and he was pronounced dead at the scene by Kansas City Fire Department personnel, police said.

Police said no one was in custody. No suspect information was released.

Abdi is Kansas City’s 58th homicide of the year.

Anyone with information about the fatal shooting is asked call the Kansas City Police Department’s Homicide Unite at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).