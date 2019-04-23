One of three teens charged in Olathe killing made cryptic threat days later: charges

Matthew L. Bibee Jr. first appearance in Johnson County District Court Matthew L. Bibee Jr. appeared in Johnson County District Court Tuesday. He is charged with shooting at a police officer and a robbery victim Sunday in Olathe. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Matthew L. Bibee Jr. appeared in Johnson County District Court Tuesday. He is charged with shooting at a police officer and a robbery victim Sunday in Olathe.

Two days after an Olathe high school student was killed, one three teens charged in the slaying made a cryptic threat about someone losing their life, according to newly released court documents.

The threat came from Matthew Lee Bibee Jr., 18, while he tried to carry out an armed robbery, according to an affidavit released Tuesday by the Johnson County District Court.

The affidavit reveals more details of the attempted robbery and a police shooting that led to Bibee’s wounding and arrest on March 31. At the time, police called Bibee a person of interest in the slaying two days earlier of Rowan Padgett, 17.

Bibee was taken into custody after a shootout with police responding to the robbery.

He and two other teens were charged with felony murder in Padgett’s death. In Kansas, a person can be charged with first-degree felony murder even if they did not pull the trigger in a shooting. They can be charged if a homicide occurs during the commission of an inherently dangerous felony.

According to the affidavit released Tuesday, the victim in the March 31 robbery told police that two males, one later identified as Bibee, approached him outside the Wingfield apartment complex in the 15900 block of West 127th Street in Olathe.

The victim said Bibee stated “You can help me,” and wanted to take the victim’s car.

When the victim refused to give in to the demands, Bibee allegedly said, “The last person who said that lost his life,” according to the affidavit.

“I can’t help you,” the victim said he told Bibee, and took a step toward Bibee, who then pulled out a handgun, court records said.

Bibee allegedly put the gun away after the victim put his hands up.

Soon after, the victim ran away. He said he heard gunshots behind him.

The second male who was with Bibee was also running, the victim said.

Police later said they found five shell casings where the attempted robbery took place.

No one was hit by gunfire, though one apartment resident reported several bullets went into her windows.

As police were responding to the area, one officer in a patrol vehicle came across Bibee, court records said.

A review of the officer’s dash camera and body cameras showed Bibee walking south on Trenton, looking over his shoulder at the patrol vehicle, the affidavit said.

At some point, body cam audio captured the officer stating “Stop, get on the ground” and showed him opening the driver’s side door of his vehicle.

Court records said Bibee was seen on the dash cam, “squared up” to the vehicle and holding a handgun.

The dash cam video allegedly showed Bibee firing the gun at the officer and then running away, while continuing to fire shots toward the officer.

The officer returned gunfire through the windshield of his patrol vehicle.

Bibee was taken into custody soon after the shooting and transported to a hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

In an interview, Bibee said he was walking by the police car when the officer stopped him. Bibee said the officer “shot at him and he retaliated,” court records said. He denied holding a weapon when the officer started shooting.

Bibee remains in the Johnson County jail with bond set at $1 million.

He is charged with attempted capital murder, attempted first degree murder, attempted aggravated robbery, battery against a law enforcement officer and battery in connection to the March 31 incident.

The district attorney’s office later filed additional charges, including felony murder and aggravated robbery, for the killing of Padgett.

The charges allege Padgett was killed during a drug deal or robbery. Two other teens have been charged in juvenile court with first-degree felony murder in the case.