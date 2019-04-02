‘Person of interest’ in Overland Park teen’s slaying is charged in police shootout

Kansas City Crime Stoppers most wanted fugitives Kansas City Crime Stoppers most wanted fugitives updated video updated March 27, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kansas City Crime Stoppers most wanted fugitives updated video updated March 27, 2019.

An 18-year-old named by Olathe police as a “person of interest” in the slaying of a teenager over the weekend has been charged with attempted capital murder of a police officer.

Johnson County District Attorney Steve Howe announced Tuesday that Matthew Lee Bibee Jr. is charged with attempted capital murder, attempted first degree murder, attempted aggravated robbery, battery against a law enforcement officer and battery.

None of the charges appear related to the fatal shooting of 17-year-old Rowan Padgett of Overland Park, who was found wounded about 5 p.m. Friday in the 12300 block of South Mullen Court in Olathe. Padgett died at the scene.

Over the weekend, Olathe police identified Bibee as a person of interest in the killing, circulated his photo to local media and asked for the public’s help in locating him.

Olathe police identified 18-year-old Matthew “MattMatt” Bibee Jr. Sunday as “a person of interest” in the Friday afternoon slaying of 17-year-old Rowan Padgett of Overland Park.

Sunday afternoon Olathe police responded to a reports that an armed person had tried to commit a robbery in the 15900 block of West 127th Street. The robber allegedly fired a gun at the victim but missed.





Police confronted a suspect in the robbery, who shot at an officer and missed, according to Olathe police.

The officer shot back and hit the suspect, who was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not thought to be life-threatening.

The injured suspect, who police did not identify, was later booked into the Johnson County jail.

Olathe police announced Sunday evening that they had “located and contacted” Bibee.

A second man who was said to be with the robbery suspect was searched for by officers, but police never said they located that person.

Relatives of Bibee declined to comment about the criminal charges. He previously attended Blue Valley North High School and had also enrolled in online classes through Blackboard.com, according to court records.

Bibee previously lived in Overland Park and in south Kansas City. He was sentenced to six months probation in 2017 on a disorderly conduct charge.





Bibee is in custody at the Johnson County jail with bond set at $1,000,000.

Padgett’s family have set up an online memorial fundraiser on Facebook. Proceeds raised will go to the Brady Center to Prevent Gun Violence. By Tuesday afternoon, the memorial has raised $8,896 towards its $10,000 goal.

“My beloved son Rowan was killed on March 29th by a gun that was in the hands of someone who should not have had it,” said Padgett’s mother, Semi Rogers said in a Facebook message.

He is scheduled to appear in Johnson County District Court at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.