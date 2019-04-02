3 shootings reported in 1 hour in Kansas City, after a weekend rash of gun violence

KC Mothers in Charge leaders says violence must stop After a recent rash of gun violence in the Kansas City region, Rosilyn Temple of KC Mothers in Charge called for the community to step up and find other ways to solve conflicts. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK After a recent rash of gun violence in the Kansas City region, Rosilyn Temple of KC Mothers in Charge called for the community to step up and find other ways to solve conflicts.

Three separate shootings, all reported within an hour of each other, left people injured Monday night in Kansas City.

The shootings came after a rash of violence over the weekend that left at least three dead and five injured, many of them teenagers, in Kansas City, Olathe and Lawrence.

The violence continued Monday in Kansas City, where a man was killed and a woman injured in a double shooting near Interstate 435 and 63rd Street. The same day, a man was found shot and killed in a car near East 67th Street and Walrond Avenue.

So far in 2019, Kansas City has recorded 36 homicides and 100 nonfatal shootings. In the same period last year there were 106 aggravated assaults reported, according to police. The month of March this year and last year both counted 39 nonfatal shooting victims.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal

“Why every year we get to a place where we allow all of these killings, these rolling gun battles and people to get killed?” said Rosilyn Temple of the anti-violence group KC Mothers in Charge. “What is the problem? Why are we still allowing this?”

Monday night, a woman told police she was sitting at home when a stranger drove by and shot her in the leg. Police responded to the shooting just before 10:30 p.m. in the 4400 block of Olive Street. The woman was treated at Saint Luke’s Hospital.

Police did not have information about a suspect.

About 30 minutes later police responded to a shooting reported at 75th Street and Bruce Watkins Drive. A motorist said he was driving down the highway when the driver of another vehicle pulled up next to him and opened fire.

The victim was taken to Research Medical Center for treatment.

Fifteen minutes later, a man walked into the Metro Patrol Division at 75th Street and Prospect Avenue suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim said he was shot while sitting in his car but could not remember the location. He was taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police did not have information about a suspect.

Anyone with information about the shootings is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.