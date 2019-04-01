Crime

Photos show person of interest, vehicle linked to slaying of teenager in Kansas City

By Ian Cummings

April 01, 2019 11:06 AM

Photos released by homicide detectives Monday showed a “subject of interest” and a vehicle linked to the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old Friday night, according to Kansas City police.

Police asked anyone with information about the person and the car pictured in the photos to call police or an anonymous tips hotline.

Detectives are investigating the killing of Clinton Holman Jr., who was found shot and killed about 11:30 p.m. Friday at a home in the 4300 block of Indiana Avenue.

In the photos released Monday, a man’s face is clearly visible. A car pictured in two photos is thought to be a BMW with no front license plate, police said.

Indiana 2_fitted.png
Photos released by homicide detectives Monday showed a “subject of interest” in the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old Friday night in the 4300 block of Indiana Avenue in Kansas City. Detectives asked anyone with information to call police.
Kansas City Police Department

The teen’s death is being investigated as a homicide. Clinton was one of at least six teenagers shot in separate incidents over the weekend in Kansas City, Lawrence and Olathe. Two, including Clinton, died.

Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to call the Police Department Homicide Unit at 816-234-5248 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

