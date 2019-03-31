KC police identify 16-year-old shot to death Friday night on city’s East side

Kansas City police have identified the victim of a fatal shooting Friday night as 16-year-old Clinton Holman Jr. of Kansas City.
Police were called around 11:30 p.m. to a residence in the 4300 block of Indiana Avenue and found Holman had been shot. His death was being investigated as a homicide and anyone with information is urged to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.
