Fourth teen charged with murder in killing outside Raytown pool hall

A 17-year-old girl is the fourth person to be charged with murder after a young man was fatally shot outside a Raytown pool hall earlier this month, the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office said in a news release.

Mackenzie J. Hyatt, of Lee’s Summit, is charged with second-degree murder for her alleged involvement in the death of 19-year-old Riley McCrackin.

According to court records, Hyatt drove three co-defendants from the scene after McCrackin was shot on March 4 outside the Raytown Recreation pool hall at 10012 E. 63rd St.

The three other people charged in the case are Tynan B. Mullen, 19; Kaci Cox, 17; and Logan B. L. England, 19.

England and Mullen have each been charged with first-degree murder. Cox is charged with second-degree murder.

In an interview with police on Thursday, Hyatt said she got into a Dodge Dart parked down the street from the pool hall after the shooting and drove England, Mullen and Cox out of the area to Cox’s home, according to court records. Hyatt said while she was in the car, she heard Mullen say he “blasted” the victim in the head.

She also told police she confronted England in the car to figure out if McCrackin was killed, and England allegedly told her, “I’m going to jail.”

Hyatt told police the original plan was for England and Mullen to meet with McCrackin to “squash the beef.” The car was parked away from the pool hall, Hyatt said, because England allegedly told her that he and Mullen might fight McCrackin and he didn’t want Hyatt to see.

Prosecutors filed the murder charge against Hyatt on Thursday. Her bond was set at $200,000.

A preliminary hearing in the case is scheduled for April 8.