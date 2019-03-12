‘I can’t believe I did this’: Man is charged in killing outside Raytown pool hall

Jackson County prosecutors have charged a 19-year-old Kansas City man in the shooting death of another teen outside a Raytown pool hall.

Logan B. L. England faces first-degree murder and armed criminal action charges in the killing of Riley S. McCrackin.

Police responded to the shooting March 4 behind Raytown Recreation at 10012 E. 63rd Street.

Arriving officers found McCrackin’s body in the alley, just outside the pool hall. He had been shot multiple times and was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to court records, investigators obtained video surveillance of the shooting. It showed McCrackin leave the pool hall through a rear door.

The video showed two men approach McCrackin, who had his hands in his pockets, according to prosecutors. The two men then brandished handguns and opened fire, striking McCrackin several times, according to the charges. The men fled.

Investigators later recovered five .45-caliber shell casings and three 9mm shell casings at the crime scene.

A witness said McCrackin and England had discussed meeting at the pool hall but England did not show up.

Later that evening, McCrackin told several people that he was going outside to meet with England. The shooting happened shortly after McCrackin stepped outside, prosecutors allege.

The day after the shooting, a witness told authorities they were at a residence and heard England in his room, crying. The witness later was shown the video surveillance and identified England as the shooter, according to court records.

On Monday, a witness said they spoke with England about the shooting, according to court documents.

During their conversation, England allegedly broke down, began crying and said “I know, I know I did. I am so mad at myself. I can’t believe I did this.”

Later that afternoon, England surrendered to Raytown police, court records said.

England is being held on $200,000 bond. No court date has been set.