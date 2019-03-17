Teens accused in pool hall slaying allegedly returned to comfort victim’s girlfriend

A 17-year-old girl and 19-year-old man accused of murder allegedly returned to the scene of a fatal shooting outside a Raytown pool hall to comfort the victim’s girlfriend, according to court documents released Sunday.

The two are the second and third persons charged in the March 4 death of Riley S. McCrackin, 19, of Belton, who was shot outside the Raytown Recreation pool hall at 10012 E. 63rd St.

Tynan B. Mullen of Lee’s Summit has been charged in Jackson County Circuit Court with first-degree murder and armed criminal action. Kaci Cox of Kansas City has been charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action, according to the charging documents released by Jackson County prosecutors.

Earlier this month, prosecutors charged Logan B. L. England, 19, of Kansas City with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the slaying.

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to The Kansas City Star

McCrackin was fatally shot shortly before 11 p.m. just outside the pool hall. Police found his body in an adjacent alley. He had been shot multiple times and was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to court documents:

Security video shows McCrackin exit the pool hall and stand in the parking lot for a moment as if he was waiting for someone. Two men appear from the northeast corner of an adjacent business and approach him. One of the men came from behind a trash dumpster while the other from behind the building.

McCrackin appeared to know the two men. Initially, they had their hands in their pockets as they approached. One man drew a handgun and fired multiple rounds at McCrackin. The second also drew a handgun and fired at McCrackin.

McCrackin was fatally wounded. The two shooters fled. Police found multiple shell casings at the scene.

A witness told police that McCrackin and England had planned to meet at the pool hall the night of the shooting, but England didn’t show up.

Later that night, McCrackin told the witness that he was going outside to meet England. The shooting happened shortly after McCrackin stepped outside, prosecutors allege.

A witness who was shown the video identified England as the shooter. England surrendered to Raytown police March 11 after a witness who had seen the video told England to do so, according to documents filed with the charges.

Police continued to interview witnesses. Three of them allegedly independently identified Mullen as the second shooter. The three witnesses told police that England had told them facts about the shooting.

Cox and a witness told police they were with England and Mullen the night of the shooting, in a Dodge Dart owned by Mullen. England allegedly had a handgun, but they went to Cox’s home to get a handgun for Mullen. Cox allegedly told police she stole her brother’s handgun out of his car.

They then went to meet McCrackin. Mullen parked his car on a dead end near the pool hall and Mullen and England got out and walked toward the pool hall, according to the charges.

After several minutes, they returned. They left and took the witness home and then dropped off England at another house.

The Missouri Highway Patrol arrested Mullen and Cox late Friday.





When police interviewed Cox, she allegedly told police that shortly before the shooting she had given the handgun to Mullen.

After dropping off England and the witness, Cox allegedly said, she and Mullen returned to the scene of the shooting to comfort McCrackin’s girlfriend.