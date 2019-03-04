Johnson County man to appear in court on charges in shooting at Highlands Elementary

Crime

By Robert A. Cronkleton

March 04, 2019 01:15 PM

Bullets from Friday’s shooting damage Highlands Elementary School

Joshua Eckrich of Fairway wandered the playground at Highlands Elementary School on Saturday looking for bullet holes. On Friday, his daughter and her teacher were on the playground when gunshots rang out from a nearby house.
A 26-year-old Fairway man is scheduled to make his first court appearance Monday afternoon on charges stemming from a shooting outside the Highlands Elementary School last week.

Dylan Christopher Ruffin will appear before a Johnson County judge on video from the Johnson County Central Booking facility.

Ruffin faces three counts of aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer and criminal discharge of a firearm at the school at 6200 Roe Avenue in Mission.

The incident began early Friday afternoon when shots were heard outside the school. A resource officer discovered that a van in the parking lot had been struck by gunfire and that the school had been shot at.

In response, the school went into lockdown. All students and staff were confined inside the building.

The school was later deemed secure and parents were allowed to pick up their children. As parents were picking up their children about 3:15 p.m., police received two 911 phone calls from a house across the street.

The homeowner was escorted out of the house and advised police that her son had a firearm. When officers rushed over, Ruffin allegedly stepped through the front door with a gun pointed at officers, according to a statement from Fairway Police Chief David Brown.

Police told Ruffin to drop his gun. When he didn’t comply, officers shot at him, Brown said.

Ruffin was injured and was taken to a hospital before being booked into the county jail.

Ruffin was being held on $500,000 bond.

