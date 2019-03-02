Fairway man identified, charged for shooting at police near Highlands Elementary

Police have identified Dylan Christopher Ruffin, 26, as the suspect who shot at police officers on Friday across the street from Highlands Elementary School in northeast Johnson County, prompting the school to go into lockdown.
Ruffin, a Fairway resident, faces three counts of aggravated assault against a law enforcement officer and criminal discharge of a firearm, all felonies. He was taken to a hospital on Friday afternoon and then released and taken by authorities to the Johnson County Adult Detention Center, where he’s currently being held on $500,000 bond.
Police officers responded to the area on Friday at about 1:30 p.m. after shots were heard outside the school and a school resource officer saw that a van at Highlands Elementary had been shot.
Police also received 911 hang ups from a residence at the 4600 block of W. 62nd Street in Fairway, directly to the east of Highlands Elementary School.
Officers made contact with the homeowner at about 3:15 p.m. as school was letting out. She was escorted out of the house and taken to a safe location while Ruffin, who was armed, remained inside.
“A lady comes out, advised her child had a firearm,” Lacy said. “Officers rushed over to the home. That’s when the gunfire was exchanged.”
As police officers from several jurisdictions attempted to make contact with Ruffin, he stepped outside the home and pointed a gun at officers outside, according to a police statement from David Brown, chief of police for the Fairway Police Department.
Officers told Ruffin to drop his gun. When he continued pointing it at officers, they shot at him.
Ruffin has a history of legal issues, according to Johnson County court records.
In 2014, he was charged with obstructing an officer attempting to serve legal papers and criminal damage to property, both misdemeanors. He pleaded guilty to the obstruction charge while the criminal damage charge was dropped as part of a plea deal that had him serving 12 months of probation.
In 2012, he was charged with one count of felony possession of Oxycodone, a prescription opioid painkiller, and misdemeanor counts of possessing marijuana, synthetic marijuana and another prescription drug. He pleaded guilty to possessing marijuana as part of a plea deal. He served 12 months of probation.
In 2011, he was charged with misdemeanor property damage.
In each case, he listed the same Fairway address for his residence. He’s not listed as an owner of the residence, according to Johnson County property records.
He has listed other addresses in Los Angeles.
The Shawnee Mission School District sent a letter to parents explaining how they reacted to the shooting.
Mike Fulton, superintendent, said Highlands Elementary, which is at approximately 63rd Street and Roe Avenue, went into lockdown after teachers on the playground heard the sounds of gunshots. During lockdown, all staff and students are kept inside the building with no one allowed inside or out until the lockdown expires.
Fulton’s letter said that once the situation was under control, students were allowed to leave with their parents under the coordination of law enforcement officers in what he described as a “controlled environment.”
Then the shots of gunfire erupted again as Ruffin stepped outside the house with a gun.
“We immediately brought everyone back into the school, until police announced that they had arrested that individual,” Fulton wrote.
He went on: “I want to emphasize that students, staff and parents were kept safe. Students and staff acted exactly as we have trained during our safety drills.”
