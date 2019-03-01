Crime

Highlands Elementary in Mission temporarily locked down after shots fired across street

By Kaitlyn Schwers and

Katy Bergen

March 01, 2019

Highlands Elementary School in Mission was placed on lockdown Friday afternoon and there was a large police presence in the area. Shots were reportedly fired from across the street from the school.
Highlands Elementary School was placed on lockdown Friday afternoon after gunfire was reported nearby, according to a district spokesman.

David Smith, a Shawnee Mission School District spokesman, said the district got a call that there was gunfire heard outside the elementary school, prompting the school to bring all students, teachers and staff inside and temporarily go on lockdown.

The lockdown was lifted by around 3 p.m. and Smith said the school went ahead and dismissed students. According to the school’s website, the school normally lets out at 3:10 p.m.

“While that was happening, the police acted on a house across the street and there was additional gunfire so we brought all of our staff and kids and parents back in the building until the situation was settled and then we finished dismissal,” Smith said.

Smith said no one at the school was injured.

No further details have been released by police on the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

