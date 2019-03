A suspect was injured after shots were exchanged with police outside a Fairway home near Highlands Elementary School Friday afternoon.

The shooting prompted the school to halt dismissal and bring students, parents and staff inside.

No officers were injured, but police said the suspect was taken to a hospital and is in stable condition.

The school initially went on lockdown after shots were heard outside the school. A school resource officer investigating the matter reported seeing a van at the school had been shot about 1:30 p.m., according to Overland Park Officer John Lacy, a police spokesman.

By 3 p.m., David Smith, a spokesman with the Shawnee Mission School District, said the lockdown was lifted and the school went ahead with dismissing students. According to the school’s website, it normally lets out at 3:10 p.m.

Then around 3:15 p.m., Lacy said police received two 911 calls from a home across the street.

“A lady comes out, advised her child had a firearm,” Lacy said. “Officers rushed over to the home. That’s when the gunfire was exchanged.”

Police have not released the suspect’s identity or age, and police said they are still investigating to see if there was a connection between the earlier shooting incident outside the school and the shooting at the home, which is located in the 4600 block of West 62nd Street.

Video captured by KCTV5 showed when officers exchanged gunfire with a person outside the home. A person can be seen coming out of the home across from the school with a gun while officers were outside. Audio indicates that multiple shots were fired and someone yells, “Hands up, get your hands up!”

No further details have been released about the incident.