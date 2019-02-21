Two charged in Overland Park teen’s slaying, including a man and a 17-year-old girl

A 17-year-old Olathe girl has been charged along with an adult suspect in the January killing of an Overland Park teenager.

Juriah Sue Jones is charged in the juvenile division of Johnson County District Court with a count of first-degree felony murder in the killing of Ben Workman-Greco.

The shooting was one of several violent crimes in the area that were to be discussed at a public meeting hosted by Overland Park police. The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday.

Wokman-Greco, 17, was fatally shot on Jan. 23 at his apartment in the 8000 block of Farley Street.

The charge against Jones alleges that she was committing the crimes of aggravated robbery or unlawful possession of a controlled substance when Workman-Greco was killed.

Her co-defendant, Alan MIchael Hicks, is also charged in Johnson County District Court with first-degree felony murder.

Hicks, 21, was arrested in the Las Vegas area on Feb. 11 and was booked into the Johnson County jail Wednesday night. The charge against him alleges that Workman-Greco was killed during the commission of aggravated robbery.

Hicks is scheduled to make an initial court appearance Thursday afternoon. His bond is set at $1 million.

Jones is being held in juvenile detention and prosecutors have filed notice that they will seek to have her tried as an adult. Her next court hearing is scheduled for March 19.