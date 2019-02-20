21-year-old man charged in Overland Park teen’s shooting death

A 21-year-old man has been arrested and charged after an Overland Park teenager was fatally shot last month.

Alan M. Hicks, of Olathe, is charged with first-degree murder in connection to the shooting death of 17-year-old Ben Workman-Greco, according to court records.

The killing happened about 10:25 p.m. Jan. 23 at the victim’s apartment in the 8000 block of Farley Street.

The teen had moved into the apartment about two weeks before his death, according to his mother.

The murder charge was filed in Johnson County District Court Jan. 26, and a warrant was issued for Hicks’ arrest.

The Johnson County jail log indicates Hicks was arrested around 6:20 p.m. Wednesday.

He remained in the jail with bond set at $1 million.

A court date has not been set.