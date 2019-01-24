Man shot and killed at Overland Park home; police investigate homicide

Overland Park police have launched a homicide investigation after a man was found shot and killed inside a home in the 8000 block of Farley Street.
Police were called to the home about 10:25 p.m. for a report of an armed disturbance. Arriving officers found a man dead from a gunshot wound. Police said the man lived at the home.
No other details were immediately available.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Overland Park Police Department at 913-344-8742 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.
