KCPD seeks person of interest in fatal shooting at downtown Kansas City gas station

By Aaron Randle

February 11, 2019 05:54 PM

Kansas City police have released information about a person of interest sought in connection with a Feb. 5 fatal shooting at a downtown gas station.

Police are attempting to locate 41-year-old Timothy Fernandez in connection with the shooting death of 40-year-old Michael E. Bryan.

Bryan died after he was shot about 5 a.m. at the Sinclair gas station at 17th Street and Grand Boulevard.

Fernandez was thought to have fled the scene after the shooting, running north toward downtown Kansas City. He was described as wearing a red sweatshirt, black leather jacket, denim jeans and a green military-style backpack at the time of the shooting.

Police say Fernandez is considered armed and dangerous and he should not be approached if recognized.

Police ask that anyone with information on the subject contact the Homicide Unit at 816-889-1655, or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

Aaron Randle

Aaron Randle is the Star’s “Divided City” enterprise reporter, tasked with exploring the cultural intersections that shape — and divide — Kansas City and Kansas Citians.

