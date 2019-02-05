Suspect description in KC gas station homicide was wrong, police say. Here’s a photo

Kansas City police Tuesday evening said an earlier witness description of a homicide suspect was inaccurate, and released a new description with a photo of a suspect.

The photo shows a man police think shot and killed another man about 5 a.m. Tuesday outside a gas station at 17th Street and Grand Boulevard.

Police said they are looking for a man who wore a red sweatshirt, a black leather jacket, denim jeans and a green military-style backpack. The shooter carried a white plastic grocery sack.

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to The Kansas City Star

Kansas City police released a photo of a man suspected in a homicide Tuesday morning at the Windstar convenience store near 17th Street and Grand Boulevard in the Crossroads District near downtown Kansas City. Kansas City Police Department

“Through investigation detectives have determined the original suspect description this morning provided by a witness is INACCURATE…,” said Sgt. Jake Becchina, a Kansas City Police Department spokesman, in an email.





Homicide detectives obtained a photo of the shooter through surveillance video taken at the gas station, police said.

Police had given the previous suspect description a few hours after the shooting was reported at the Windstar convenience store in the Crossroads District near downtown Kansas City.

Arriving officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was later declared dead at the scene, police said.

The shooter was seen running north toward downtown Kansas City from the gas station.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kansas City Police Department Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline anonymously at 816-474-8477.