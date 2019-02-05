Man fatally shot outside Kansas City Crossroads gas station; killer on the loose

A man was shot to death early Tuesday morning outside the Windstar convenience store in the Crossroads District near downtown Kansas City, police said.
Police were looking for the man’s killer, who was scene running north toward downtown Kansas City from the gas station wearing a brown Carhartt-type jacket, a black beanie hat and blue jeans, said Sgt. Jake Becchina.
“Officers are asking that if anybody sees any suspicious people in the area as they are coming into work in the downtown area to call 911 and report that,” Becchina said. “If anybody was in the area at the time of the shooting and if they saw anything out of the ordinary they can call the homicide unit directly at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline anonymously at 816-474-TIPS (8477).”
Police responded to reports of a shooting around 5 a.m. at the gas station at 17th Street and Grand Boulevard where they found an adult male suffering from gunshot wounds. He was declared deceased at the scene, Becchina said.
Police were not sure what lead up to the shooting. Detectives were looking for any witnesses and checking to see if any surveillance cameras in the area caught the shooting on video.
For about 2.5 hours, police had Grand Boulevard closed between 16th and 18th streets. Officers were searching the area south of the downtown loop for the shooter and any witnesses.
The street reopened around 7:30 a.m.
