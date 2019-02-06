Crime

Shooting kills 1 near Highland Avenue apartment complex, Kansas City police say

By Kaitlyn Schwers

February 06, 2019 09:52 PM

A man died following a shooting Wednesday night near an apartment complex, Kansas City police said.

The shooting happened about 8 p.m. at 14th Street and Highland Avenue.

Officers arrived and found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim’s identity has not been released.

Police had no suspect information.

The killing happened near a large apartment community, and police were looking to talk with witnesses in the area Wednesday night.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the TIPS Hotline anonymously at 816-474-8477 or the Kansas City Police Department Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043.

