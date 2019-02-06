Crime

Man dies after shooting at Troost Avenue apartment, Kansas City police say

By Kaitlyn Schwers

February 06, 2019 10:35 PM

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do

Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.
By
Up Next
Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.
By

A man was killed Wednesday night at an apartment complex in south Kansas City, police said.

Officers were called to the apartment in the 8200 block of Troost Avenue before 8:30 p.m. to investigate a shooting.

When police arrived, they found the victim. Police said it appeared he was shot.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not been released.

Police had no information on a suspect.

It was the second fatal shooting reported in the city in less than 30 minutes.

About 8 p.m., police were called to 14th Street and Highland to investigate a separate shooting that left one man dead.

Sgt. Jacob Becchina, a police spokesman, said police were looking to talk to witnesses in both cases.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline anonymously at 816-474-8477 or the Kansas City Police Department Homicide Unit directly at 816-234-5043.

Kaitlyn Schwers

Kaitlyn Schwers covers breaking news and crime at night for The Kansas City Star. Originally from Willard, Mo., she spent nearly three years reporting in Arkansas and Illinois before returning to Missouri and joining The Star in 2017.

  Comments  