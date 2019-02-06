Man dies after shooting at Troost Avenue apartment, Kansas City police say

A man was killed Wednesday night at an apartment complex in south Kansas City, police said.
Officers were called to the apartment in the 8200 block of Troost Avenue before 8:30 p.m. to investigate a shooting.
When police arrived, they found the victim. Police said it appeared he was shot.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not been released.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Kansas City Star
#ReadLocal
Police had no information on a suspect.
It was the second fatal shooting reported in the city in less than 30 minutes.
About 8 p.m., police were called to 14th Street and Highland to investigate a separate shooting that left one man dead.
Sgt. Jacob Becchina, a police spokesman, said police were looking to talk to witnesses in both cases.
Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline anonymously at 816-474-8477 or the Kansas City Police Department Homicide Unit directly at 816-234-5043.
Comments