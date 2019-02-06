Kansas City police investigating two separate fatal shootings Wednesday night

Kansas City police were investigating two separate fatal shootings Wednesday night in the city.
The first shooting was reported near 13th Street and Highland Avenue, police said.
The second shooting was at 82nd Street and Troost Avenue.
Both were reported after 8 p.m., within about half an hour of each other.
Details on the victims have not been released.
The shootings are being investigated as homicides, said Sgt. Jacob Becchina, a police spokesman.
This is a developing story.
