Kansas City police investigating two separate fatal shootings Wednesday night

By Kaitlyn Schwers

February 06, 2019 08:57 PM

Kansas City police were investigating two separate fatal shootings Wednesday night in the city.

The first shooting was reported near 13th Street and Highland Avenue, police said.

The second shooting was at 82nd Street and Troost Avenue.

Both were reported after 8 p.m., within about half an hour of each other.

Details on the victims have not been released.

The shootings are being investigated as homicides, said Sgt. Jacob Becchina, a police spokesman.

This is a developing story.

Kaitlyn Schwers

Kaitlyn Schwers covers breaking news and crime at night for The Kansas City Star. Originally from Willard, Mo., she spent nearly three years reporting in Arkansas and Illinois before returning to Missouri and joining The Star in 2017.

