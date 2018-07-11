Man critically wounded in Overland Park school playground shooting out of hospital

A man who was critically wounded in a school playground shooting in Overland Park has been released from the hospital and will be receiving more treatment at a rehabilitation facility.
Efren Gomez, 54, was released Wednesday from the intensive care unit at Overland Park Regional Medical Center, where he had been since the July 3 shooting at Sunrise Point Elementary School in the Blue Valley School District.
Gomez was in critical condition for days but is now in stable condition and was able to be moved.
"I would say it's a remarkable or miraculous recovery," said Christine Hamele, spokeswoman for HCA Midwest Health, which includes Overland Park Regional among its hospital network. She declined to name the rehabilitation facility where Gomez will continue his recovery.
Hamele said Gomez was surrounded by family during his time at the hospital, but that neither Gomez nor any family member wanted to comment. The doctors who treated him for his gunshot injuries also declined comment.
Gomez was an employee of SYNLawn and was part of a crew installing turf at the school. He and another employee, Todd Davis, 48, of Lee's Summit, were both shot and Davis died of his injuries.
No children were present at the school during the incident.
The alleged shooter, Anthony Grable, was a third employee at the job site. The motive remains unclear, but police have said it was preceded by an argument over tools.
Grable is in custody in Johnson County and has been charged with premeditated first-degree murder, attempted premeditated first-degree murder, three counts of aggravated assault and other charges. He is in jail on $1 million bond.
