Overland Park double shooting: What happened

Overland Park police are investigating a Tuesday morning double shooting outside Sunrise Elementary School and several related carjackings. Two playground construction workers were injured and one later died. A suspect was later taken into custody.
Kansas City man charged in shooting of two outside Overland Park elementary school

By Hana Muslic And Lynn Horsley

July 05, 2018 11:44 AM

A Kansas City man was charged Thursday in connection with the fatal shooting earlier this week outside Sunrise Point Elementary School in Overland Park.

Anthony D. Grable, 32, was charged with premeditated first degree murder, attempted premeditated first degree murder, three counts of aggravated assault, two counts of aggravated robbery and one count of burglary. His bond was set at $1 million.

Grable is scheduled to appear at 1:30 p.m. Thursday in Johnson County's 10th District Court.

Overland Park police identified the shooting victims as Todd E. Davis, 48, of Lee's Summit, and Efren J. Gomez, 54, whose residence was not released. Davis died at an area hospital on Tuesday while Gomez remained in critical condition Thursday.

About 9 a.m. Tuesday, the three men, who worked for SYNLawn (also known as Turf Etc.), were putting in new synthetic turf at the school's playground near 158th Street and Roe Avenue.

Davis leaves behind three children, according to a person who knew him but declined to further comment.

The motive for the shooting remained unclear on Thursday, but a witness told police on Tuesday that the men had an argument over tools on the work site just before the shooting.

The suspect fled the school and had police scrambling throughout Overland Park with a string of carjacking incidents. He was found later in the south Overland Park home of the owner of an SUV he stole near 148th Street and Metcalf Road.

