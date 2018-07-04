Victims identified in Tuesday's shooting outside Overland Park elementary school

Overland Park police on Wednesday identified the victims of Tuesday's shooting outside an Overland Park elementary school.
One person was killed and another critically injured when a man opened fire outside of Sunrise Point Elementary School near 158th Street and Roe Avenue in the Blue Valley school district.
Police identified the man killed as Todd E. Davis, 48. The person injured was Efren J. Gomez, 54. Police did not say where the men resided.
Gomez remains in critical condition and in an induced coma at an area hospital, according to Overland Park police spokesman John Lacy.
A suspect is in custody pending charges, which could be filed later Wednesday or early Thursday, Lacy said.
The shooting occurred about 9 a.m. Tuesday as the three men, who worked for a contractor, were putting in new playground synthetic turf at the school. No children were present in school at the time.
The motive for the shooting remained unclear, as the suspect declined to answer detectives' questions. A witness said an argument over tools on the work site preceded the shooting, Lacy said.
Comments