Westbound Interstate 435 in south Kansas City shut down for police emergency

Traffic along westbound Interstate 435 and northbound Interstate 49 was shut down Friday because of a police emergency, according to the Missouri Department of Transportation.

The closure was reported just after 3:30 p.m. All lanes of traffic were closed, including the exits.

Breaking/Traffic Alert: All lanes of WB I-435 past Holmes Rd. in SKC are closed due to police activity. Please find an alternate route. #kctraffic pic.twitter.com/oULEb5JMi5 — MoDOT Kansas City (@MoDOT_KC) August 27, 2021

Kansas City police have not said what caused of the traffic lane to be closed. Numerous emergency vehicles are at the scene.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story and will be updated.