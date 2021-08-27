Man shoots, injures himself after police chase shuts down WB I-435 in Kansas City

A man suspected in a domestic disturbance shot and injured himself Friday after he led Kansas City police on a high-speed chase that forced traffic along westbound Interstate 435 to be shut down for several hours, police said.

Officers responded to a disturbance involving a weapon at 1:20 p.m. near 6th Street and Hardesty Avenue, according to the Kansas City Police Department.

The suspect allegedly fled as arriving officers spoke with the victim. Police said they believed the suspect was armed and they chased him.

All lanes of westbound Interstate 435 and northbound Interstate 49 were shut down because of a police emergency. The Missouri Department of Transportation asked motorists to find alternative routes. Missouri Department of Transportation

The suspect sped south on U.S. 71 trying to elude police. The chase continued until the suspect reached an area near southbound U.S. 71 and westbound Interstate 435.

There, tactical officers riding all-terrain vehicles managed to pull the suspect over near I-435 and Holmes Road, police said.

The suspect jumped out of the vehicle and shot himself, according to police. The man was taken to a hospital, where he was treated for injuries that were not thought to be life-threatening.

Traffic along the interstate was shut down while police searched for the suspect.

Police arrested two other people who were inside the vehicle during the chase.

Police said officers did not fire their weapons and no other injuries were reported.

