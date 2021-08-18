2 injured, lanes close after crash in Johnson County on I-435 near US 69 interchange

Two people were transported to a local hospital after a crash on westbound Interstate 435 under the US 69 interchange in Overland Park, police said.

Officers arrived at 9:40 a.m. to the crash and shut down at least three lanes of traffic on I-435, said Officer John Lacy, a police department spokesman.

The two people were transported by ambulance with non-fatal injuries, Lacy said. As of 11:45 a.m., one lane of I-435 westbound remains closed.