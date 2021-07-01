Local On The Vine: You got a story to tell?

You know what... I don’t have a lot to say today. Strange, I know.

I don’t know if it’s being engulfed by the grind at work, getting back out into the world thus having less time to sit and ruminate about the ills and frustrations of the world. But there’s nothing specific at the moment I’ve been able to latch onto.

So I’m going to do something different this week. I want to hear from you. What’s been swirling around in your head? What questions do you have? What topics and, or events have recently captured your interest?

Let’s engage, have some conversations. Shoot me an email: cewilliams@kcstar.com.

Around the block

KC Tenants leader Jenay Manley speaks to the crowd at the rally outside the Gabriel Tower Apartments, Saturday, June 26, 2021, in Kansas City. Manley yells “I believe that we will win” Rebecca Slezak rslezak@kcstar.com

Kansas City tenant activists detail ‘proposal for a better world’ at rousing rally

KC Tenants has, for the better part of two years, fought with pen and protest for the rights of tenants and the unhoused in Kansas City who too often find themselves suffering at the unjust hands of housing systems.

Last Saturday, at a rousing rally — verging on festivus — leaders from KC Tenants introduced a proposal for a People’s Housing Trust Fund, a plan to give power to the people, and as the group says, “ensure that people come before profit.”

The Star’s Cortlynn Stark, friend of The Vine, writes:

As the Kansas City Marching Cobras made their way through the parking lot, filling the air with the beat of the drums, the crowd of around 300 cheered. “Get it brother, get it,” one woman said...

KC Tenants’ proposal to solve Kansas City’s housing crisis demands oversight from tenants, dedicated revenue and innovative programs. Under the proposal, tenants would have power and oversight over the Housing Trust Fund, meant to encourage developers to build more affordable housing or simply rehabilitate low-income housing already in existence.

Funding for the People’s Housing Trust Fund would be divested from sources including the police department and developers. And the proposed programs would protect tenants’ rights, keep them housed and build power.

In case you missed it...

Heru Urban Farms founder Tyrean Lewis examines a blossom on a cucumber plant while weeding at the farm in Florissant, Missouri. Sara Diggins St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Food insecurity linked to gun violence. In St. Louis, Black farmers work on a solution

There’s an iconic Tupac interview — the man had many, but... — in which he astutely details how a community’s tune changes from singing, or asking politely for things purposefully kept from them, to resembling the more gritty, often ferocious approach to taking what they want/need that Tupac himself embodied in rap. The example he uses in the interview is hunger — food, locked away behind a door with people on the other side begging to get in.

It’s a metaphor, and for so many things, sure. But the fact that he uses something so simple, so intrinsic to make a powerful point speaks volumes. And it sticks with me when thinking through this story.

Hurubie Meko writes for The Star:

Researchers say a host of factors contribute to a city’s gun violence problem — what they define as deficits in social determinants of health such as income, housing, healthy living environments and quality education. And food insecurity...

The problems facing areas that experience gun violence are many, Lewis acknowledges, but he has also seen the impact that food can have.

“I’ve seen the difference in kids when they get a meal and when they don’t get a meal, how they behave and how they focus in school,” he said. “So I truly believe that’s all connected.”

Nearly 70% of the city’s 271 homicides last year occurred in low income census tracts without access to a grocery store or supermarket for at least half a mile, according to a Kansas City Star analysis of federal data and police reports.

Laurie Bey, the mother of Cameron Lamb, speaks to reporters Thursday after prosecutors announced charges against the officer who fatally shot Lamb in December. Luke Nozicka The Kansas City Star

Lawsuit by Cameron Lamb’s family is one of several pending against Kansas City police

Family members of Cameron Lamb this week sued the board that oversees the Kansas City Police Department and the detective who fatally shot him in 2019 as he sat in a pickup truck in his backyard, The Star’s Luke Nozicka wrote.

It is now one of several lawsuits pending against the police board or department members. The lawsuits stem from accusations of excessive force and alleged beatings, among other things.

Attorneys for Lamb’s family noted that other past excessive force claims have lead to large settlements.

That includes $725,000 paid out to settle a lawsuit brought by a 15-year-old boy who, during a 2019 arrest, suffered a gash on his head, as well as broken teeth. A sergeant, Matthew Neal, has been charged with felony assault in that case.

Beyond the block

Bill Cosby, center, left the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa., on April 26 after being convicted of drugging and molesting a woman. Matt Slocum AP

Bill Cosby accusers and their attorneys express outrage and betrayal over his release from prison

Bill Cosby was released from prison Wednesday after Pennsylvania’s highest court overturned his 2018 sexual assault conviction, sighting his due process rights being violated in the case.

It’s safe to say the news was shocking.

CNN’s Amir Vera wrote:

The reaction from accusers and their attorneys to Wednesday’s announcement is in stark contrast to the elation many of them felt in 2018 when the comedian was found guilty of three counts of aggravated indecent assault for drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand at his home in a Philadelphia suburb in 2004.

“Today’s majority decision regarding Bill Cosby is not only disappointing but of concern in that it may discourage those who seek justice for sexual assault in the criminal justice system from reporting or participating in the prosecution of the assailant or may force a victim to choose between filing either a criminal or civil action,” Constand and her attorneys said

Don’t miss this...

For the culture

This image released by A24 shows Riley Keough, left, and Taylour Paige in a scene from “Zola.” (A24 Films via AP) AP

It’s summer movie season y’all, and it couldn’t have come at a better time. Not only is it safe for those fully vaccinated to be back out in the world doing the things we missed and loved — for me that’s spending two hours getting lost in a world sitting in a dark theater. But it’s also been blistering hot. Maybe it’s carried over from my time in New York and L.A., but when it’s hot, the movie theaters start calling my name.

And the offerings are getting good: “In The Heights,” “F9,” the latest romp from A24; “Zola” (pictured), “Black Widow” in a week and more to come as the summer rolls on.

Check it out...

fin

Did someone forward this newsletter to you? You can sign-up here. If you’d prefer to unsubscribe from this newsletter, you can do so at any time using the “Unsubscribe” link at the bottom of this message.