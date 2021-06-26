Photos: Kansas Citians celebrate at Saturday’s Pride on the Vine

Auriana Dyer, 15, grinned as she posed for her aunt to snap the shot of her sitting next to her sister, cousin and her mother Ashleigh Hairston making a peace sign in Kansas City’s 18th and Vine District during Saturday’s 2021 Pride on The Vine celebration.
It was her first Pride celebration.
“It’s nice having the people that I love support me and who I am,” Auriana said.
Her knee high rainbow socks with hearts at the top matched the suspenders clipped to her shorts. Her aunt, 34-year-old Tiffany Hairston, wore matching socks. Auriana’s 13-year-old sister Skye Dyer also wore rainbow tube socks. Her cousin, Saniya Hairson, wore socks with rainbow stripes at the top.
Auriana was nervous when she came out to her family as pansexual in the seventh grade in 2019.
They wanted to go to a Pride event last year, but the COVID-19 pandemic delayed them.
“We all wanted to be here to support her and let her know that we love her for who she is,” Ashleigh Hairston said.
Down the street, as people danced to V.I.C.’s “Wobble,” others paused to look at what a few local vendors were offering.
Tiffany Hairston said this was her third time going to Pride. Having the space and the community to just be able to “be yourself and not have anybody looking at you sideways,” matters, she said.
“Have fun. Love who you love.”
Here are more photos of the event:
The Star’s Jill Toyoshiba contributed to this story.
