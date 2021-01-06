KC police paid $725,000 in settlement on allegations of excessive force against teen

Kansas City police commissioners agreed to pay $725,000 to settle an excessive use of force allegation against the department and a police sergeant who was charged with assault after he allegedly forced his knee on the back of the teen’s head during an arrest.

The petition for civil settlement was filed in October in Jackson County Circuit Court against Sgt. Matthew Neal and Officer Dylan Pifer who were involved in the Nov. 14, 2019, incident in a parking lot at 51st Street and Troost Avenue.

The amount of the settlement was obtained late Tuesday by The Star through a Missouri Open Records Request to the police department. A Jackson County judge approved the order for the civil settlement on Nov. 17.

The police department confirmed the payment and the amount to The Star on Wednesday.

Neal also faces criminal charges for his involvement in the incident.

During the incident, the teen suffered a gash on his head, bruising and broken teeth. As the teen was lying on the ground, Neal allegedly forced his knee on the back of the teen’s head.

The teen was heard saying “I can’t breathe,” according to court documents that were later filed in support of criminal charges against Neal.

The Star spoke to the attorney for the teen on Wednesday who also confirmed the payment and the amount.

“As always, my hope is that a single incident like this does not affect our community’s trust in the good work our law enforcement performs,” Tom Porto, who represented the teen and his mother, said in a statement on Wednesday. “To be clear: KCPD does good work. However, with an instance as egregious as this, an instance that involved a minor, that was reviewed internally from the top down, I find it impossible to believe that the community’s trust in this department has not again been adversely affected.”

Porto continued: “So at some point, we as a community must ask: Can we really continue business as usual? What can we do to make sure things like this never happen again? You just feel like your hands are tied sometimes. It’s exhausting.”

Mayor Quinton Lucas, who is a member of the Kansas City police board, has urged his fellow commissioners and city elected officials to be more transparent when alerting the public when settlement payments are approved and paid.

“My heart breaks for the young man and his family,” Lucas said in an interview with The Star on Wednesday. “It does not appear from any indications that this young man did anything wrong. Anyone who has seen the pictures would be disturbed by them, I was disturbed by the pictures. I think a settlement was certainly warranted in this case.”

“We should have done right by this family sooner,” Lucas said.

Don Wagner, police board president, could not be reached for comment.

In August, a grand jury indicted Neal, 40, on a charge of third-degree assault of a teenage victim on Aug. 21 after reviewing evidence from a Nov. 14, 2019, incident in a parking lot at 51st Street and Troost Avenue.

Neal pleaded not guilty to the assault charge and is still employed with the police department but has been suspended with pay while the criminal case remains open. Pifer, the other officer involved in the incident, is active duty and is assigned to the patrol division, a police spokesman confirmed Wednesday.

According to charging documents, the victim was a passenger in a car that fled as police attempted to pull it over.

The vehicle came to a stop in the parking lot of Go-Chicken-Go. The driver and the teen exited the car and got on their knees with their hands up, charging documents said.

The teen did not struggle or pull away, Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker said in press conference in August.

Neal pressed his knee into the teen’s head and neck, pinning the teen’s face into the pavement and forcing him to struggle for oxygen, charging documents said.

The teen was not arrested or charged with any crime associated with the incident. He was taken to Children’s Mercy Hospital, where he received six stitches near his hairline.

Neal is the fourth Kansas City police officer to be indicted by the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office since May.

In June, a Jackson County grand jury indicted Eric J. DeValkenare, 41, in the 2019 killing of Cameron Lamb, who was shot while sitting in his pickup truck in his own backyard.

Several weeks earlier, two police officers, Matthew G. Brummett and Charles Prichard, were each charged with assaulting Breona Hill, 30, a transgender woman they arrested. The officers were accused of slamming Hill’s face against the concrete sidewalk and kneed her in the face, torso and ribs.

Over the summer, community groups have called for Police Chief Rick Smith to resign, citing a lack of confidence in his handling of fatal police shootings of Black men, and allegations of excessive use of force by the police department.

“I can’t breathe,” became a rallying cry amid protests and demonstrations in Kansas City and elsewhere throughout the United States following the May 25 death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, who spoke the phrase several times as an officer pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck.